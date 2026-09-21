Turkish first lady meets Brazilian, Sierra Leonean counterparts in New York

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, chairwoman of the UN High-Level Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, met Monday with Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, the wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The meeting between the two first ladies was held behind closed doors at the Turkevi (Turkish House) in New York.

In a post on her social media account, Erdoğan said: "We met with Ms. Rosangela Lula da Silva, the esteemed wife of the Brazilian president, at the Turkevi. We discussed issues on our shared agenda, particularly environmental challenges and efforts to combat the climate crisis, as well as preparations for the COP31 process."

Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Zero Waste Foundation Chairman Samed Ağırbaş and COP30 President and Ambassador Andre Correa do Lago also attended the meeting.

In another social media post, Erdoğan said she also met with Fatima Maada Bio, the wife of Sierra Leone's president and chairwoman of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development.

"We met at the Turkevi with my dear friend, Ms. Fatima Maada Bio, the esteemed wife of the president of Sierra Leone and chairwoman of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development.

"We exchanged views on many issues of shared concern, particularly the environment, education, and the welfare of women and children."