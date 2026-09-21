Turkish president underscores Ankara’s support for Kuwait amid ongoing regional tensions and conflicts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kuwait's crown prince met Monday for talks in New York.

Erdoğan hosted Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah for a closed-door meeting at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, across from UN headquarters, where world leaders will address the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the General Assembly.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations between Türkiye and Kuwait and regional developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Türkiye and Kuwait were working to expand cooperation in a number of areas, particularly trade and energy.

The Turkish president also reiterated Ankara's support for Kuwait and other allied countries in the region amid ongoing conflicts and tensions, said the statement.

Erdoğan said international efforts to prevent Israel's "aggressive actions" in the region should be supported and emphasized the importance of such efforts to address the situation.

During the meeting, he invited the crown prince to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which Türkiye is scheduled to host in November.

Türkiye enjoys multifaceted relations with Kuwait based on common cultural and historical ties.

Its bilateral relations with Kuwait have gained momentum in recent years through high-level visits and numerous agreements signed during those visits.

























