FIFA president states openness to dialogue over reform in association

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday sent a letter to FIFA Council members and the presidents of all 211 member associations outlining his openness to dialogue over reform at world soccer's governing body.

In the letter, seen by magazine The Athletic, Infantino addressed the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal and put forward two separate reform plans ahead of the FIFA Council meeting on Oct.15.

"First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA's current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements," Infantino's letter reads.

"Second, I will propose that the Council establish a direct, structured and time-limited consultation with confederations, Member Associations and relevant stakeholders on how FIFA's decision-making can be further strengthened.

"The consultation would invite specific proposals on earlier institutional involvement, the respective roles of the President, the Bureau, the Council and the Congress, and practical ways to strengthen transparency, participation and accountability in major strategic initiatives."

Infantino also stressed that "FIFA's democratic processes, independence and sporting authority were never for sale."

"They are not for sale and never will be," his letter adds.

Regarding the FIFA president's suggestions for reform, it will be up to the FIFA Council—FIFA's main decision-making body of 37 members—to decide whether to take the proposals forward.

Infantino has faced growing pressure since launching this summer's now-abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which involved selling stakes in a company controlling commercial rights to the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

The proposal was withdrawn following widespread opposition, but several national associations and continental governing bodies have continued to question Infantino's leadership.