UN, Gulf Cooperation Council chiefs condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) head Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi on Saturday strongly condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, warning that the group's targeting of civilian objects poses a severe threat to regional peace and security.

Guterres received Albudaiwi in New York on the sidelines of the GCC chief's participation in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to a statement from the GCC Secretariat General.

"Both officials strongly condemned the Houthi militia's attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their deliberate targeting of civilian objects, underscoring the severe threat these hostile actions pose to regional peace and security," it said.

The two officials also reviewed cooperation between the GCC and the UN, and discussed ways to deepen collaboration in areas of shared interest. They exchanged views on geopolitical developments and discussed regional issues and diplomatic efforts to resolve them.

Guterres commended "the substantial progress and prosperity achieved by GCC member states" and praised their contributions to promoting lasting stability worldwide.

The meeting came as Saudi Civil Defense issued two alerts Saturday in Riyadh, two in Al-Kharj and one in Farasan. The agency did not specify the nature of the threat or report casualties or damage.

The alerts followed a broader wave Friday covering seven cities and governorates. Authorities said Thursday that one person was killed and two were injured by debris from a Houthi drone intercepted above Taif.

The Houthis later claimed to have "foiled" what they called "criminal attempts" allegedly carried out by Saudi Arabia in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, without providing details. Saudi authorities did not link the claims to the alerts.

The latest developments follow repeated Houthi warnings and attacks involving missiles and drones. On July 20, the group announced a "maritime blockade" of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled Sanaa and several Yemeni provinces since September 2014.