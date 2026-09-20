Russia says massive Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region kills 2, injures 6

An apartment building damaged in what authorities described as a Ukrainian drone strike, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Sofyino settlement in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region, Russia, September, 20, 2026. (REUTERS)

A massive Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Moscow and the surrounding region killed two people and injured six others, Russian authorities said on Sunday.

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the capital came under the "most massive" drone attack, claiming more than 1,600 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down since Saturday, including 450 while approaching Moscow.

He said several drones reached the Moscow Oil Refinery, damaging the facility and one struck a residential building, with no casualties reported.

"The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections. The adversary failed to achieve this," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Moscow Region Gov. Andrey Vorobyov said on Russian social media platform Max that the attack damaged civilian infrastructure and sparked fires across the region.

The most serious consequences were recorded in the Ramensky district, where a falling drone sparked a fire on the roof of a 21-story apartment building, prompting the evacuation of 400 people, he said, adding that 20 vehicles were damaged.

A drone also struck a three-story apartment building in Sofyino, killing one person and injuring five others, he said. Another person was killed in the Orekhovo-Zuyevo district, while one was injured in the Leninsky district.

The attack came as Russians cast ballots on the final day of a three-day parliamentary election, alongside regional and local voting.

More than 111 million people are eligible to vote, according to the Central Election Commission. Voters are choosing all 450 members of the State Duma, with 225 seats contested through party lists and 225 in single-member constituencies.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's latest claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.