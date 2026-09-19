Türkiye working with US on 'creative ideas' to solve S-400 missile issue

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that Ankara and ⁠Washington were working ⁠on "creative ideas" to lift U.S. sanctions imposed on Türkiye over its purchase ⁠of Russian S-400 missile systems.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Fidan did not elaborate on what the ideas were, but said he was hoping for positive steps ⁠on ⁠the issue. Washington imposed CAATSA sanctions on its NATO ally in 2020 and removed it from its F-35 fighter jet programme due to the ⁠acquisition of the Russian systems.

In July, Turkish media reported that Türkiye could resell the S-400s to a Gulf nation in ⁠order ‌to ‌persuade the US ⁠to sell F-35s ‌to Ankara. Russia said at the ⁠time it was ⁠in contact with Ankara on ⁠the issue.







