UN chief calls for global financial reform, permanent Security Council seats for Africa

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for sweeping reforms to global governance structures, urging permanent African representation on the UN Security Council and an overhaul of multilateral financial institutions.

"We must reform the international financial architecture that was created by the rich for the rich, and we must make it more representative of the needs of developing countries, especially in Africa," Guterres told attendees at the Unstoppable Africa 2026 forum, held on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

The UN chief emphasized that the continent was a "double victim of colonialism," explaining that historic subjugation prevented African nations from having a seat at the table when post-World War II international institutions were established.

Guterres argued that both the UN Security Council and international financial institutions fail to reflect Africa's demographic presence and interests, asserting that the continent must be granted permanent seats to participate directly in global decision-making.

Addressing economic transformation, Guterres noted that global markets are undergoing a fundamental structural transition from simply doing business in Africa to "doing business with Africa."

Despite global disruptions stemming from wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, Guterres said Africa's economy expanded 4.4% last year, with trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area on track to reach $230 billion this year, creating an opportunity to retain economic value domestically rather than relying on raw exports.

- Critical minerals, renewable transition

Turning to natural resources, Guterres warned against ongoing exploitation amid intensifying geopolitical competition. "We must ensure that Africa's vast natural resources, particularly critical minerals, create local value and decent jobs, rather than simply being shipped overseas."

He highlighted significant advances in renewable energy and digital technology across the continent, pointing to Kenya generating more than 90% of its electricity from renewable sources, Morocco advancing plans for a submarine power cable to Europe, Tunisia competing internationally in artificial intelligence, and Rwanda developing nationwide drone logistics.

Guterres urged multilateral development banks to scale up concessional lending, match climate pledges with concrete adaptation financing, and direct capital to female entrepreneurs, who represent more than half of the continent's business owners.

Linking economic progress to sustainable peace, the UN chief praised African-led mediation efforts in regional conflicts, including in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reiterating that durable development cannot exist without political stability.