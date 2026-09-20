Israeli forces blow up former regime military sites in southwestern Syria, shell Quneitra countryside

Israeli forces on Sunday blew up military sites formerly used by the former regime of Bashar al-Assad near Jandal Castle on Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) in southwestern Syria, Syrian state television reported.

Alikhbariah TV said Israeli forces also shelled an area southeast of the town of Al-Rafid in the southern Quneitra countryside in southwestern Syria.

In a separate attack, Israeli forces fired several artillery shells at the Bir Ajam woodland west of the village of Zubaida in the central Quneitra countryside, the broadcaster added.

No information was immediately available on casualties or damage from the attacks.

Southwestern Syria has seen repeated Israeli incursions involving raids, arrests, land clearing and shelling, which Damascus denounces as violations of its sovereignty and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Syria has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces from its territory and called on the international community to press Israel to fully withdraw from southern Syria.

Despite the Syrian government posing no threat to Israel, Israeli forces have repeatedly carried out incursions into Syria and launched airstrikes that have killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles, weapons and ammunition belonging to the Syrian army.

During a visit to Syria in July, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity were "unacceptable," calling on Israel to abide by the 1974 disengagement agreement.