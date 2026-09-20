Trump warns he has entered 'deciding mode' on Iran, says 'big things' are in store

US President Donald Trump warned Sunday that he has entered a critical decision phase on the ongoing Iran war, cautioning that major developments will occur if Tehran fails to change its conduct.

"My question is if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They had better behave," Trump told US network Fox News, detailing his approach to the war.

The US president described his current options as wiping the country out, allowing it to "rot" economically, or negotiating a deal, adding that "very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future."

When asked about the UN General Assembly high-level week, which starts on Monday, Trump signaled a willingness to engage diplomatically, saying he would "probably be open" to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Addressing wider regional hostilities, Trump said Washington remains in constant communication with Yemen's Houthis following their recent ballistic missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, asserting that the group agreed to avoid fighting American forces.