Iran says US decided to resume strikes, vows retaliation

Iran's military said on Sunday that it had received information suggesting that the US decided to resume strikes against the Islamic Republic.

"According to the information received, the criminal America, has once again decided to resume measures against Iran, with the green light of some regional countries, at a joint meeting in a European country," the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB.

It vowed retaliation against US interests and deployment areas in the region If Washington "makes a mistake."

"We warn that if the countries of the region-by continuing their dual policy toward the Islamic Republic of Iran-align with the Great Devil's aggression against a powerful and sovereign Iran they will all be considered complicit in this evil and can no longer expect restraint or decency from Iran's powerful armed forces," it said.

Tensions in the Middle East heightened after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with strikes on regional countries hosting US assets. Iran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important waterways for oil and gas exports.

Washington and Tehran signed the framework deal in June, providing for a halt to military operations and arrangements to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to navigation. The deal later collapsed amid disagreements between the two parties over navigation in the strategic waterway.