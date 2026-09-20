News World Ten lions found dead in suspected poisoning at Tanzania safari area

Ten lions found dead in suspected poisoning at Tanzania safari area

Ten lions have been found dead from suspected poisoning in Tanzania's popular Ngorongoro Conservation Area, authorities said following preliminary investigations.

Ten lions have been found dead in Tanzania's Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a popular destination for safari tourists, with preliminary investigations showing the animals were poisoned, authorities said.



The deceased animals were found in the park's Ndutu area, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) in the East African country said. It said a comprehensive investigation and a manhunt for the perpetrators had been launched.



Conflicts between wildlife and communities living near protected areas are common in Tanzania and other African countries.



Lions are sometimes killed in retaliation for attacking livestock, while conflicts with elephants are also frequent when the animals enter farmland and destroy crops.



The situation is exacerbated by the loss of natural habitats and competition for waterholes and grazing land.



The Ngorongoro Conservation Area is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the Maasai ethnic group, who have traditionally lived there with their herds.











