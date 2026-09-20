Russian drone strike on monastery in Kherson region kills clergy, injures 4, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that a Russian drone struck a men's monastery in the Kherson region, killing a clergy member and injuring four others.

In a statement on US social media platform X, Zelensky said the attack was carried out on Saturday and expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured.

He accused Russia of launching more than 2,000 attack drones, 1,700 guided aerial bombs and 19 missiles of various types against Ukraine this week, damaging civilian infrastructure.

"Ukraine is constantly looking for and finding ways to defend itself and respond to these attacks on life," he said. "It is important that our partners also look for and find ways to make Russia feel its war."

Zelensky urged Ukraine's partners to impose new sanctions on Moscow "to enforce peace through strength."

"The United States has the means to do this, Europe has them, and so does every G7 country. We are counting on new, strong steps," he said.