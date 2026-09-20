Israeli checkpoint closures prevent over 100 Palestinian teachers from reaching schools in West Bank

The Israeli army has closed two checkpoints in the northern West Bank, preventing more than 100 Palestinian teachers from reaching schools, an education official said Sunday.

Azmi Balawneh, director of education in Tubas Governorate, said 104 teachers were unable to reach their schools after the army had shut the Tayasir and Ein Shibli checkpoints in the northern Jordan Valley, the official news agency Wafa reported.

He said the closure disrupted classes at six schools and a kindergarten attended by around 1,100 students.

The Israeli army has closed the two checkpoints as part of broader military restrictions across the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israeli army forces raided the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah in the central West Bank, closed its main entrance and arrested dozens of Palestinians, according to local sources.

The sources told Anadolu that a large Israeli military force raided the village early Sunday, deployed across its neighborhoods and searched Palestinian homes, alongside infantry units, military vehicles and a drone.

The closure of the village entrance disrupted school attendance and prevented workers and employees from reaching their workplaces, they added.

Al-Mughayyir has witnessed repeated Israeli raids and attacks, amid escalating occupier violence against Palestinians and their property in the area.

Since the start of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.