Venezuela, TotalEnergies subsidiary sign energy cooperation agreement

Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Saturday oversaw the signing of an energy cooperation agreement between state oil company PDVSA and TotalEnergies E&P New Ventures, a subsidiary of French energy giant TotalEnergies, according to the presidential press office.

The agreement was signed at Miraflores Palace in Caracas by PDVSA President Hector Obregon and Francisco Javier Rielo, TotalEnergies' senior vice president for the Americas.

No details of the agreement were available.

Rodriguez previously said Venezuela has reliable legal conditions to attract new investment through the Organic Hydrocarbons Law, approved earlier this year.

The agreement is the latest in a series of oil deals between multinational companies and Venezuela's new government following the US removal of former President Nicolas Maduro in January.