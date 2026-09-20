Israeli settler killed in West Bank, suspect arrested

An Israeli settler was shot dead in the occupied West Bank on Sunday on the eve of the Yom Kippur holiday, and the military said it arrested the suspected gunman.

Israel's military also reported a car-ramming attack attempt in the West Bank, in which the perpetrator was killed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the shooting as a "murderous attack" carried out ahead of the most important holiday for Jews, which will start on Sunday evening.

Beilinson Hospital, in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikvah, said that the Israeli man from the first attack, carried out near the Israeli settlement of Neveh Tzuf, north of Ramallah, had died of his wounds.

Israel Gantz, the head of the Yesha Council, the main representative organisation for West Bank settlers, said the deceased man was one of their number.

"IDF soldiers apprehended the gunman who carried out the shooting attack," the army said in a statement, adding that it located him at a hospital, which Palestinian sources said was in the city of Ramallah.

The army said a soldier had earlier shot and wounded the suspected assailant at the scene of the incident near Ramallah in the central West Bank.

Israel's army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said at the site of the attack that the military remained "on high alert, deployed and prepared with soldiers reinforced across all sectors".

AFP journalists reported that many checkpoints in that part of the West Bank had been closed or conducting searches in vehicles.

"We will impose a closure on the village and conduct investigations, through which we will reach everyone who assisted the terrorist," Zamir said.

"No terrorist is immune, nor are those who aided them. We will settle the score with all of them: in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu said, referring to the various fronts where Israel's military is active.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement that he shared the victim's family's grief.

"On the eve of this sacred festival, let it be stated clearly: Terror will not break us, and it will not shake our spirit," he said.

Separately, the military said its troops had eliminated a man "who attempted to carry out a ramming attack against IDF soldiers operating in the Ganim area," a newly re-established settlement in the West Bank, near the Palestinian city of Jenin.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the attacker as Sami Zwaideh, 32, whom it said Israeli forces shot and killed in the Jenin area.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the Palestinian territory, which are illegal under international law, among some three million Palestinians.

According to an AFP tally based on data from the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli forces or settlers have killed more than 1,100 Palestinians in the territory since the start of the Gaza war.

Israeli figures show at least 49 Israelis, including civilians and security personnel, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations during the same period.









