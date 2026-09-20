Turkish president departs for US to attend UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed for New York on Sunday to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Erdoğan is expected to deliver his address on Sept. 22, the opening day of the high-level week of the 81st UN General Assembly, where world leaders deliver speeches.

His address will mark his 16th appearance before the General Assembly.

The main focus of his speech is expected to be Israel's actions in Gaza, the recognition of Palestine as a state, and potential international measures against Israel.

Erdoğan will likely draw attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza and call on UN member states to take a stand against Israel's attacks.

Meanwhile, he is also scheduled to hold meetings with heads of state and government, and deliver remarks at the UN secretary-general's Climate Summit on Sept. 23.

Erdoğan left Istanbul's Atatürk Airport aboard the presidential aircraft. He was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan and senior officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.