Iran closes French language center in Tehran for ‘illegal’ activities

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural along a street in downtown of Tehran on August 31, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Iran has shut down a French language center affiliated with France's embassy in Tehran over "illegal activities," Iranian media said Sunday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the facility had operated for years "under the guise of language education" despite repeated warnings to obtain the required license.

The center "has misused the title of language learning to implement anti-Iranian-Islamic culture projects and against national security, and it has tried to identify, network and facilitate the departure of elites from the country," the agency said.

There was no immediate French comment on the Iranian move.

Last month, France expelled Iranian diplomats after Tehran took a similar step against French diplomats over "interference" in Iranian internal affairs.