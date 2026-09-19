Trump opens poll proposing renaming artificial intelligence

US President Donald Trump on Saturday launched an online poll asking users whether the term artificial intelligence (AI) should be replaced with a different term.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump argued that the familiar term does not fully capture what he described as a rapidly expanding technological revolution.

"Many people think that the words 'Artificial Intelligence' are inaccurate, and very ineloquent," Trump wrote.

"A far more elegant and accurate description of this new phenomena would be Superior Intelligence (SI) or, Extreme Intelligence (EI) or, Supreme Intelligence (SI)," he suggested.

Trump presented the question as a public poll and encouraged his followers to participate.

He ended the post with a direct appeal to users: "This is a Poll, and I would appreciate everybody voting! Which is the best name for this ever-growing 'Revolution?'"

In recent months, reports of AI systems showing capabilities far beyond what many industry insiders thought possible have led to alarm and calls to slow down the development of AI tools, along with imposing more government regulations.

Calling the concerns a "hoax," Trump said government regulations are unnecessary, writing online earlier this week: "The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades."