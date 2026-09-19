Syria arrests ringleader of ISIS terrorist cell involved in killing 3 security personnel

Syrian authorities announced on Saturday the arrest of Walid al-Fallah, one of the ringleaders of a cell belonging to the ISIS (Daesh) terror group and involved in killing three Syrian Internal Security personnel, SANA news agency reported.

The arrest was made by the Internal Security Forces in southern Daraa province.

The cell was involved in killing the security personnel in the province's city of al-Sanamayn.

The three personnel were killed on Thursday in a security operation to arrest a wanted suspect after an armed group targeted their patrol and clashed with them.

The Internal Security Forces later said the armed group holed up in al-Sanamayn was affiliated with ISIS, and subsequently raided their location after the group's members refused to surrender.

On Friday, the security forces announced that they identified the cell responsible for the attack and seized weapons, ammunition, and bomb-making equipment from the homes of two individuals identified as the cell's ringleaders.





