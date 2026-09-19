Greenland, Denmark, US expected to sign Arctic security deal next week in New York

Greenland, Denmark and the US expect to sign an agreement next week to strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic region, the Danish Prime Minister's Office said Friday.

The three governments are expected to sign the deal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to a statement from Copenhagen. Once signed, it will have to go through the necessary parliamentary procedures before entering into force.

Greenlandic government Chairman Jens-Frederik Nielsen said: "It is encouraging that we are close to concluding an agreement that safeguards and strengthens security for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States and the Western alliance."

He said the agreement "recognizes Greenland's interests and our place in international cooperation," adding: "It is to the benefit of us all."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she was pleased that there is "the prospect of a good agreement" for the three parties, saying it would strengthen common security in the region and benefit NATO and Europe.

She said the agreement also "recognizes the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination."

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Saturday that the agreement would strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic and contribute to the common security of NATO and Europe.

"Next week could be a good week ... For both Greenland, Denmark and the USA," Rasmussen said in a statement posted on Instagram.

He said the agreement could replace the current uncertainty with a "binding agreement" while respecting the "kingdom's red lines."

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda welcomed the expected agreement, describing it as an important step toward stronger security in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

"The expected agreement between Greenland, Denmark and the United States is an important step towards stronger security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic," Nauseda said on US social media platform X.

He welcomed the leadership of US President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Chairman of Naalakkersuisut Jens-Frederik Nielsen in advancing the agreement.

"Stronger transatlantic cooperation in these strategically vital regions is essential for the security of Europe and the entire NATO Alliance," he said.

US President Donald Trump announced the agreement Friday evening in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. It is scheduled to be signed during next week's UN High-Level Week.