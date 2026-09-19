Erdogan says country nearing final stretch in ‘Terror-Free Türkiye’ process

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the country is nearing the "final stretch" of its "Terror-Free Türkiye" process and has made significant progress despite attempts to derail the initiative.

"Despite all provocations and traps over the past two years, we have made significant progress," Erdogan told a ceremony in Istanbul.

He said the process, which was launched to eliminate terrorism completely, is being carried out as a state project.

"We will cut off, one by one, the lifelines of those who have fed off the terrorism industry for nearly 50 years and are enemies of our nation and country," he added.

The president said Türkiye would take all necessary steps with determination to ensure that terrorism never again finds ground in the country and does not cause new suffering or bring new grief to families.

"Plans to pit brother against brother by lighting new fires of discord have, thankfully, been thwarted thanks to our country's efforts," he said.





