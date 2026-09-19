Syria, Russia review implementation of memorandum on Russian presence in Latakia

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani toured Latakia International Airport on Friday and met Russian officials to review the implementation of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries concerning Russian presence on Syria's coast.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that al-Shaibani was accompanied by Chief of the General Staff Maj. Gen. Ali al-Naasan, Air Force Commander Brig. Gen. Asim Hawari, Naval Forces Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammed al-Saud and Military Intelligence chief Brig. Gen. Hamza al-Hamidi.

It said al-Shaibani met with several Russian officials "to follow up on procedures for implementing the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides and review progress on the agreed implementation steps."

The statement did not identify the Russian officials or provide details about the talks.

The visit came two days after Syrian military commanders conducted an inspection of Latakia International Airport, also known as Hmeimim Airport, which included talks with Russian military officials.

Damascus and Moscow reached a memorandum of understanding aimed at reorganizing the Russian presence on Syria's coast, covering Hmeimim Airport in Latakia and the port of Tartus.

On Aug. 9, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that the memorandum had been reached following about a year and a half of negotiations with Russia, saying it outlined the next phase of relations between the two countries.

Under the memorandum, the Syrian state will assume management of civilian facilities, primarily Hmeimim Airport and the fourth commercial berth at Tartus port, with the aim of gradually integrating them into the civilian administrative system.

For military facilities, the two sides agreed to redefine their functions and transform them from Russian military bases into "joint training and qualification centers" under new arrangements that take into account the interests of both countries, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The memorandum set a period of no more than three months to complete the transition, after which the new arrangements are expected to take effect.

Latakia airport has been one of the main sites of Russia's military presence in Syria. Moscow used it as a key hub for its air operations after intervening militarily in support of the Bashar al-Assad regime in 2015. The port of Tartus has provided Russia with a naval foothold on the Mediterranean.





