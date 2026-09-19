Türkiye’s Aselsan showcases advanced electronic warfare, radar payloads

Turkish defense firm Aselsan showcased its new electronic warfare and radar systems integrated into Baykar's Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during a live demonstration attended by delegations from around the world in central Türkiye.

Two Bayraktar TB2 drones were equipped with Aselsan's Antidot 2ES 100 electronic support pod and Antidot 2EA 200 electronic warfare pod. The second drone was fitted with a Fulmar 200 synthetic aperture radar (SAR) pod.

The Antidot systems detected a live target radar system midflight, pinpointing its location and executing an autonomous electronic strike during the first phase of the exercise, which allowed the drone to approach stealthily.

The second phase showed interoperability between payloads by demonstrating the Antidot suite locating a separate target and relaying coordinates to the Fulmar 200 pod, which allowed high-precision, high-resolution radar image capture of the site.

The demonstration marked the first time that Aselsan's Antidot family of products was tested against real radar systems aboard the Bayraktar TB2 platform, combining detection, jamming and high-resolution imaging in a single operational cycle.

The Antidot 2ES 100 pod records incoming signals to expose enemy air defenses while determining threat direction. The system then transmits critical intelligence to ground control stations through the drone's communications band.

The compact, lightweight Antidot 2EA 200 analyzes signal characteristics, identifies threats and autonomously engages enemy search and tracking radars via preprogrammed electronic attack techniques, complementing the support pod.

The lightweight, low-power Fulmar 200 serves as an active electronically scanned array radar capable of executing Spotlight and Stripmap imaging functions in all weather and light conditions. It can be mounted under a wing or directly onto an airframe to operate seamlessly alongside existing electro-optical and infrared camera systems.





