Lebanese army, Israeli forces on alert after incident in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese army said Friday that Israeli forces approached one of its newly established positions in the southern town of Deir Mimas and threw stun grenades, prompting the army to reinforce the position and putting both sides on alert.

In a statement, the army command said that as part of its missions in Deir Mimas in the Marjayoun district, an army patrol established a temporary observation point on the outskirts of the town on Sept. 10.

The point was set up in coordination with the international Military Coordination Group for Lebanon to accompany residents while they inspected their agricultural lands, it said.

The army said Israeli forces approached the position Friday inside the "security zone" and threw stun grenades around the area.

"Following this, the army reinforced the position, and a state of alert occurred between the two sides," it said.

The Israeli forces subsequently left the area following contacts through the Military Coordination Group, after which Lebanese army personnel returned to their main position in the town, it added.

The army said it continues to follow developments in coordination with the group.

The incident came amid continued Israeli attacks and military movements in southern Lebanon. Two people were injured Friday when Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Bint Jbeil district, alongside Israeli incursions and military movements in several border areas.

During the latest war, the Israeli army advanced as far as about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) into Lebanese territory and established what became known as a "security zone" along the so-called "yellow line."

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored "framework agreement" in Washington providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

Despite the agreement, Israel has continued attacks in southern Lebanon and continues to occupy areas in the south, including some held for decades and others seized during recent wars and military operations.





