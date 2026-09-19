Mexico says progress made toward trade deal with US

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that progress is being made toward a trade agreement with the US following a "very good" call with President Donald Trump earlier this week.

"Progress is being made toward a potential agreement between us, Mexico, and the United States," Sheinbaum said at a news conference.

Sheinbaum said she and Trump spoke Wednesday, with Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco and Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard also participating in the call.

Sheinbaum did not disclose details, saying they would not be made public until an agreement is reached.

Mexico is seeking lower US tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles, while also negotiating rules of origin and measures to strengthen North American supply chains.

The talks are part of the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, which governs trade relations among the three countries.

Mexico and the US have held several negotiating rounds this year. During the third round in July, officials discussed economic security, labor, agriculture, electronic payment services, steel, aluminum and automobiles.

One key issue is rules of origin, particularly for products containing components from outside North America. Washington has pushed for stronger regional sourcing requirements. Mexico has sought to preserve its access to the US market and protect integrated production chains.

The negotiations are taking place as Mexico seeks to maintain the USMCA framework while addressing sector-specific tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

The agreement has created extensive economic integration among the three North American countries, with Mexico heavily reliant on the US as its main export market.

Sheinbaum has repeatedly said Mexico will defend its sovereignty during the negotiations while seeking conditions that protect Mexican workers, companies and investment.

Trump said Thursday that he was considering changes to trade relations with Mexico, adding uncertainty to the negotiations, while Sheinbaum said Friday that the talks were moving forward.





