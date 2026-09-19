Yemeni warplanes strike Houthi positions east of Taiz city

Yemeni government warplanes carried out airstrikes on Houthi positions around the Al-Qasr roundabout east of Taiz city, state-run Aljoumhouriya TV reported Friday.

The broadcaster did not provide details on casualties or damage from the strikes.

The airstrikes came amid intensified fighting across Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, including areas west of the city near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Taiz Military Axis said government forces repelled a Houthi attack on the Al-Kadahah front in western Taiz.

It said troops forced the attackers to retreat after inflicting casualties, without providing figures.

Al-Kadahah is strategically located along the road linking Taiz with Mokha, near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the government accounts.

Earlier Friday, the Yemeni army said 30 Houthi fighters were killed and 60 wounded in clashes and airstrikes around the Al-Dharifah junction in the Al-Wazi'iyah district in western Taiz.

Fayyad Alnoman, assistant undersecretary at Yemen's Information Ministry for television affairs, later told Anadolu that government forces and the Popular Resistance recaptured Jabal al-Bazilah and the Madkhulah area on the Aghbarah front following heavy fighting.

The developments come amid rapidly shifting front lines in Yemen, particularly along the western coast.

The Houthis have recently advanced in parts of Al Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, and taken strategic areas, including Mokha, as well as Red Sea islands including Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to media reports.

Government forces, meanwhile, have reported advances in Al-Jawf province toward Al-Hazm, the provincial capital, while fighting continues on fronts in Marib, Al-Dhalea and Al-Bayda.

The latest escalation began in early July and is the most intense since years of relative calm following the April 2022 truce.

Fighting has accelerated in September, particularly along the western coast and areas surrounding the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the national capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. That prompted a Saudi-led Arab coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.





