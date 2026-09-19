Kyrgyz president arrives in US for working visit

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Utah on Saturday for a working visit to the US, his office said.

Zhaparov will meet state officials and review US experience in tourism and sustainable mountain development.

He will then travel to New York to attend the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and executives of major US companies.

World leaders will gather in New York next week for the high-level General Debate, which Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will open for the final time before his mandate ends.

The General Assembly's high-level week runs from Sept. 22-28.





