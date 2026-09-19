Putin says Russia has no aggressive intentions toward Europe, ready to restore relations

Russia has no aggressive intentions toward Europe and is ready to restore relations and cooperate with its European neighbors, said President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission on Friday, Putin accused some European leaders of preparing for war with Russia and said they were using the conflict in Ukraine and the alleged Russian threat to justify their policies.

"I want to state once again: Russia has no aggressive intentions toward Europe or European countries," he said. "There are simply no grounds for this whatsoever. We are ready for cooperation and for restoring relations with our European neighbors."

He also criticized European countries for holding military exercises in the Baltic Sea, saying they included preparations to seize civilian vessels.

"They constantly talk about defending international law and upholding its norms, yet they prepare to seize civilian vessels," Putin said.

He said Moscow would respond if necessary. "Let us live in peace -- otherwise, we, too, will be forced to respond."

Putin also outlined priorities for Russia's new State Armament Program, saying it would focus on modernizing the armed forces and defense industry amid what he described as evolving global threats.

He identified strengthening Russia's nuclear triad as the program's "absolute priority," saying it guarantees sovereignty and helps maintain the global balance of power.

Putin said 92% of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces are equipped with modern weapons.

He also listed strengthening air defense, expanding unmanned and robotic systems, developing precision-strike weapons and completing Russia's orbital satellite constellation among key priorities.

The satellite network, he said, would improve space-based reconnaissance, navigation, communications and broadband internet capabilities while enabling real-time command and control of troops and weapons.





