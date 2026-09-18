Pentagon weighs pulling at least 25,000 US troops from Europe: Report

The Pentagon is considering withdrawing about 25,000 or more US troops from Europe, potentially reducing the American military presence on the continent by nearly one-third, NBC News reported Thursday.

The proposed drawdown could be even larger, reaching as many as 40,000 troops, NBC reported, citing current and former US and Western officials familiar with the deliberations. About 80,000 US troops are currently stationed in Europe.

No final decisions have been made, according to the report.

Germany, Italy and Spain, which host some of the largest US deployments in Europe, are among the countries likely to be affected.

The options under consideration are part of a six-month Pentagon review of the US military presence in Europe. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who heads US European Command and serves as NATO's supreme allied commander, is expected to provide an initial analysis to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday, NBC reported.

The assessment is expected to outline several options involving aviation, naval and ground forces, as well as the possible repositioning of some US forces toward NATO's eastern flank.

Hegseth is expected to receive a final recommendation Nov. 6 before any proposal is presented to President Donald Trump, according to the report.

The Trump administration has long argued that European countries should assume greater responsibility for their conventional defense while the US focuses additional military resources on other regions.

The possible reductions have prompted concern among some lawmakers and European governments, which have warned that a rapid withdrawal could affect NATO's ability to deter Russia.

NBC also reported that the State Department and Pentagon have differed over the review process.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly intervened in June after the Pentagon prepared to brief NATO defense ministers on potential large-scale reductions.

The report comes as senators have separately called on Rubio to ensure the State Department and US diplomats are fully involved in the force posture review.





