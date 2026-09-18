7 Swedish troops injured in blast at military training area

Seven Swedish soldiers were taken to a hospital Thursday after an incident at a military training area in southwestern Sweden, officials said.

Five of the men were in intensive care with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Swedish Television (SVT) reported. The Armed Forces said they were being treated for shrapnel wounds, among other injuries. The other two had milder injuries.

All seven were men in their 20s and 30s. They were paid military personnel, not conscripts.

Swedish media reported that the blast at the Kraks military training area near the town of Karlsborg happened as personnel were clearing old, unexploded ammunition. The Armed Forces declined to confirm that account.

Police said they were investigating the case as a workplace accident and were working at the site with rescue crews, medical teams and the military.





