EU condemns Houthi attack targeting Mecca, urges Houthis cease attacks

The European Union on Thursday "strongly" condemned the Houthis' attacks in Yemen and their strikes against Saudi Arabia, urging the group to cease all military action.

"The European Union strongly condemns the Houthis' military campaign in Yemen and the strikes against Saudi Arabia, including the recent attack targeting Mecca, Holy City for Islam," EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement.

The bloc expressed its "full solidarity" with Saudi Arabia and stressed that targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is "unacceptable."

"Houthi attacks undermine prospects for a non-military solution of the conflict in Yemen and further undermine regional security. We urge the Houthis to cease all military action," the statement said.

The bloc also said it would continue working with the United Nations, regional partners and the international community toward de-escalation and a "comprehensive, inclusive, and sustainable peace" in Yemen.

Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has intensified since early July. Riyadh said on Tuesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone that it said was launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward Mecca before it entered the holy city's restricted airspace.

The Houthis denied responsibility for the attack.

Saudi Arabia has faced missile and drone attacks in recent days that have been attributed to the Houthi group amid an escalating military situation in the region.