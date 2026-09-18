South Korea’s president rules out combat troop dispatch over Strait of Hormuz

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ruled out deploying combat troops in response to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, saying South Korea would send military personnel in a manner that could draw it into an overseas conflict.

"Let it be clear. There will be no dispatch of troops that will lead to involvement in a conflict. There will be no engagement or involvement in war," Lee told a televised press conference Friday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Lee said however that South Korea needed to conduct "the minimum level of activities" to protect its citizens and crude oil transportation routes through the strategic waterway.

South Korea's Cheonghae military unit has already expanded its mission in the region, while Seoul is considering ways to strengthen those measures, Lee said.

"There will be no war deployment," he stressed, reiterating that South Korea would maintain its principle of non-involvement and non-intervention, according to The Chosun Daily.

The remarks came as South Korea weighed possible contributions to efforts to secure navigation through the Hormuz Strait amid pressure from Washington. Assets reportedly under consideration include maritime patrol aircraft, explosive ordnance disposal teams and unmanned systems for detecting and clearing naval mines, though the government says no decision has been made.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial energy corridor for South Korea, while the conflict involving Iran and increased activity by Yemen's Houthi group have raised concerns over shipping and crude supplies.

Lee said South Korea had faced difficulties securing crude early in the conflict as vessels avoided risky waters.





