Yemeni army says 30 Houthis killed in clashes west of Taiz

Yemen's army said Friday that 30 Houthi fighters were killed and more than 60 others wounded in 24 hours of clashes and airstrikes in the Al-Waziyah district west of Taiz.

A military source quoted by the Armed Forces Media Center said Yemeni warplanes also struck Houthi vehicles and gathering points in the clash zone.

The source said army forces had neutralized 30 Houthi fighters and wounded more than 60 others during 24 hours of clashes on the fronts of Al-Waziyah district, west of Taiz.

The army said earlier that its air force hit Houthi supply lines and deployment points in Taiz and in the Red Sea city of Mocha.

Government forces also said they previously repelled Houthi attacks in Taiz and struck the group's positions and reinforcements. The army has stepped up strikes on Houthi sites in several provinces in recent days, with Taiz among the main fronts.





