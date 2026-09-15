Trump lashes out at US Supreme Court justices after ballot ruling

President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at the ⁠U.S. Supreme ⁠Court justices he appointed after the high court declined ⁠to let the U.S. Postal Service enforce a rule targeting mail-in ballots before November midterm elections.

"This Supreme Court is ⁠bullied and ⁠cajoled by the Radical Left into making decisions that have set America back at least a hundred ⁠years," the Republican president wrote on social media. "These are not the people I interviewed ⁠to ‌serve ‌on the United States ⁠Supreme ‌Court, they are merely a ⁠shell of ⁠their original selves ... ."







