 Contact Us
News World Trump lashes out at US Supreme Court justices after ballot ruling

Trump lashes out at US Supreme Court justices after ballot ruling

US President Donald Trump assailed the Supreme Court on Tuesday after it denied his request to lift an order halting his divisive plan to restrict mail-in voting -- accusing the court of allowing itself to be cowed by Democrats.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 15,2026 05:05 PM
Subscribe
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT US SUPREME COURT JUSTICES AFTER BALLOT RULING

President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at the ⁠U.S. Supreme ⁠Court justices he appointed after the high court declined ⁠to let the U.S. Postal Service enforce a rule targeting mail-in ballots before November midterm elections.

"This Supreme Court is ⁠bullied and ⁠cajoled by the Radical Left into making decisions that have set America back at least a hundred ⁠years," the Republican president wrote on social media. "These are not the people I interviewed ⁠to ‌serve ‌on the United States ⁠Supreme ‌Court, they are merely a ⁠shell of ⁠their original selves ... ."