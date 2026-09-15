Trump lashes out at US Supreme Court justices after ballot ruling

President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at the U.S. Supreme Court justices he appointed after the high court declined to let the U.S. Postal Service enforce a rule targeting mail-in ballots before November midterm elections.
"This Supreme Court is bullied and cajoled by the Radical Left into making decisions that have set America back at least a hundred years," the Republican president wrote on social media. "These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court, they are merely a shell of their original selves ... ."