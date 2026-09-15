Israeli fire kills 2 Palestinians, injures 2 in latest Gaza ceasefire violation

Two Palestinians were killed and two others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, a medical source said.

The source told Anadolu that a 65-year-old man was killed by Israeli gunfire targeting a camp sheltering displaced people east of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Another Palestinian was killed, and two others were injured, one seriously, in an Israeli drone strike targeting passersby in Sheikh Ajleen, southwest of Gaza City.

According to witnesses, Israeli military vehicles stationed behind the so-called "yellow line" also opened heavy fire toward areas east of Deir al-Balah and Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, as well as east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli shelling was also reported off the coast of Gaza City and Khan Younis.

According to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement since October 2025 have killed 1,372 Palestinians and injured 4,659 others.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in a genocidal war in Gaza, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.