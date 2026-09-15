Turkish FM Fidan says attacks in Gulf harm peace efforts, must stop immediately

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday ⁠that reciprocal attacks ⁠in the Gulf were impacting peace efforts to end ⁠the U.S.-Iran war and called for them to immediately stop, adding Ankara also valued the stability of its neighbour ⁠Iran.

Speaking ⁠at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku, Fidan also said freedom of ⁠passage should be allowed in the Strait of Hormuz and the pre-war status quo shoud be ⁠re-instated, ‌adding ‌Ankara was ⁠in touch ‌with all involved parties to ⁠find a ⁠solution to the ⁠matter.

"Ukraine-Russia war spreading to Black Sea is unacceptable"

Fidan said ⁠that the spread of the Ukraine-Russia war ⁠to the Black Sea and threatening the safety of Turkish citizens was unacceptable, adding that ⁠attacks ⁠in vessels in the region were harming navigational safety.

Fidan added that Türkiye had intensified its ⁠efforts ‌to ‌find a solution ⁠to ‌the war through an ⁠agreement, ⁠without elaborating.



