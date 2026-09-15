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News World Turkish FM Fidan says attacks in Gulf harm peace efforts, must stop immediately

Turkish FM Fidan says attacks in Gulf harm peace efforts, must stop immediately

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned Tuesday that escalating tit-for-tat attacks in the Gulf are undermining efforts to resolve the U.S.–Iran conflict, demanding an immediate halt while stressing the vital importance of neighboring Iran's stability.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 15,2026 03:10 PM
Updated September 15,2026 03:18 PM
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TURKISH FM FIDAN SAYS ATTACKS IN GULF HARM PEACE EFFORTS, MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday ⁠that reciprocal attacks ⁠in the Gulf were impacting peace efforts to end ⁠the U.S.-Iran war and called for them to immediately stop, adding Ankara also valued the stability of its neighbour ⁠Iran.

Speaking ⁠at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku, Fidan also said freedom of ⁠passage should be allowed in the Strait of Hormuz and the pre-war status quo shoud be ⁠re-instated, ‌adding ‌Ankara was ⁠in touch ‌with all involved parties to ⁠find a ⁠solution to the ⁠matter.

"Ukraine-Russia war spreading to Black Sea is unacceptable"

Fidan said ⁠that the spread of the Ukraine-Russia war ⁠to the Black Sea and threatening the safety of Turkish citizens was unacceptable, adding that ⁠attacks ⁠in vessels in the region were harming navigational safety.

Fidan added that Türkiye had intensified its ⁠efforts ‌to ‌find a solution ⁠to ‌the war through an ⁠agreement, ⁠without elaborating.