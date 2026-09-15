Turkish FM Fidan says attacks in Gulf harm peace efforts, must stop immediately

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that reciprocal attacks in the Gulf were impacting peace efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war and called for them to immediately stop, adding Ankara also valued the stability of its neighbour Iran.
Speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku, Fidan also said freedom of passage should be allowed in the Strait of Hormuz and the pre-war status quo shoud be re-instated, adding Ankara was in touch with all involved parties to find a solution to the matter.
Fidan said that the spread of the Ukraine-Russia war to the Black Sea and threatening the safety of Turkish citizens was unacceptable, adding that attacks in vessels in the region were harming navigational safety.
Fidan added that Türkiye had intensified its efforts to find a solution to the war through an agreement, without elaborating.