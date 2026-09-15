Syrian president says lifting sanctions opened door to investment, economic recovery

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa stated on Tuesday that Syria was "born again" after sanctions against the country were lifted, saying their removal opened the way for economic recovery, foreign investment and a stronger regional role.

Speaking at the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Sharaa said Syria had faced an exceptionally extensive sanctions regime, with some restrictions dating back to 1979, leaving generations unfamiliar with international financial transactions and banking guarantees.

He said mediation efforts involving Arab and regional leaders, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in contact with US President Donald Trump, contributed to what he described as a "historic decision" to lift the sanctions.

"I believe Syria was born again after the sanctions were lifted and the road ahead was opened. In other words, the restrictions were broken," he said.

"What remains now is to adopt the right policies and procedures and make sound choices," he added.