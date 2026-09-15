UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes

The recovery of hundreds of bodies from the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza during the war that began nearly three years ago has raised fresh ⁠concerns about possible war crimes, the U.N. ⁠human rights chief said on Tuesday.

Volker Turk said the remains of what appeared to be entire families were being unearthed from sites destroyed during Israeli attacks, adding that many victims were women and children.

"It is heartbreaking that the loved ones of those missing for ⁠so long are only now having their worst fears confirmed," he said in a statement.

He said the discoveries revived concerns raised in a 2024 U.N. report that found Israeli strikes on residential buildings and other civilian sites during the early weeks of the war may have violated international humanitarian law.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office and Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel has repeatedly rejected allegations that it deliberately targets civilians and says it acted in accordance with international law while fighting the Hamas movement in Gaza.

Israel's assault on Gaza — launched after Hamas' deadly raid into Israel in October 2023 — has generated around 61 million tons of wreckage and debris that could take seven ⁠years ⁠to clear, according to the United Nations.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire brought an end to full-scale fighting in October 2025, but has failed to halt regular Israeli strikes as both sides accuse each other of violating the truce.

WIDESPREAD DESTRUCTION IN GAZA

The Palestinian Civil Defence says more than 630 bodies and human remains have been recovered from beneath destroyed buildings across Gaza since November 2025.

Palestinian authorities estimate more than 8,000 people remain buried in the wreckage.

Turk said he feared the remains recovered so far could be "only the tip of the iceberg", noting that large parts of Gaza had been ⁠flattened by Israeli bombing or later demolition and clearance operations.

He also accused Israel of continuing to level some areas of Gaza where its forces remain deployed, saying bulldozers were operating "with no respect for the dead under the rubble".

The 2023 Hamas-led attacks killed 1,200 people in Israel while another 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military campaign, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel says it has gone to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties and that Hamas uses Gaza's civilians ⁠as human shields ‌in densely ‌populated areas, an accusation Hamas denies.

The U.N. rights chief called for ⁠international investigators to be granted access to all parts of ‌Gaza to help preserve evidence, citing ongoing legal proceedings examining conduct during the war.

Israel has blocked the entry of heavy machinery needed to remove rubble, according to Turk's ⁠statement.

Francesca Albanese, the U.N. expert on the Palestinian territories, has said evidence ⁠should be gathered and human remains identified before full clearance starts.

This month, the Palestinian Civil Defence said ⁠96 bodies and human remains had been recovered from a single site in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, including 58 children and 23 women.







