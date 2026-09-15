EU Commission chief says Russian actions part of 'broader pattern of aggression, provocation' against Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said recent incidents involving Russian military activity near Denmark and Lithuania were part of a "broader pattern of aggression and provocation" against Europe.

"Once again, Europe woke up to reckless and dangerous Russian behaviour," von der Leyen said in a post on US social media platform X.

She pointed to an incident in which a Russian warship allegedly fired emergency flares close to a Danish military helicopter, as well as a drone entering Lithuanian airspace before being shot down by NATO fighter jets.

"These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a broader pattern of Russian aggression and provocation against Europe, testing our readiness and our resolve," she said.

"Russia will find our resolve only growing stronger. We are reinforcing our collective deterrence and defence, together with NATO. And we are stepping up the pressure on Russia," von der Leyen added.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also condemned "reckless action from Russia" toward Danish military personnel during a routine overflight.

"Russian actions are meant to intimidate and divide. They will not succeed. We will not waver," Frederiksen said on X.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen also expressed solidarity with Denmark, calling Russia's actions "unacceptable" and condemning what she described as "provocative" behavior.

"Allies stand united. Russia will not intimidate or divide us," Valtonen wrote on X.

The Danish Defense Ministry said a flare had been fired from a Russian frigate at a Danish Air Force military helicopter while the aircraft was operating in international waters.

In a separate incident, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said a UAV that entered Lithuanian airspace was shot down by NATO fighter jets.

Two Italian Eurofighter jets deployed in Lithuania as part of NATO's air defense mission scrambled overnight and shot down the drone after it entered Lithuanian airspace, a NATO official told Anadolu.

The operation was coordinated through NATO's Combined Air Operations Centre in Uedem, Germany, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.