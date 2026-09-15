Lebanese, Pakistani officials discuss regional developments, law enforcement cooperation

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar met Pakistan's foreign and interior ministers in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss regional developments and law-enforcement cooperation.

In the meeting, Pakistan's top diplomat, Ishaq Dar expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral ties, including cooperation in law enforcement and people-to-people contacts, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's "steadfast" support for Lebanon's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations and law-enforcement cooperation, and welcomed the signing of the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons as an important milestone in bilateral legal cooperation.

Al-Hajjar appreciated Pakistan's "constructive" role in promoting regional peace and stability and congratulated Islamabad on the signing of the Mecca defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also part of the meeting.

Earlier, Al-Hajjar held a one-on-one meeting with Naqvi, which was followed by delegation-level talks.

‎The talks focused on enhancing cooperation in the areas of security, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, prevention of illegal immigration, money laundering, and cybercrime, according to a statement from Pakistan's Interior Ministry.



The two sides agreed on intelligence sharing to counter terrorists and drug mafias and to effectively address emerging security challenges.

‎They also discussed providing visa-free entry facilities for holders of diplomatic and official passports of the two countries.