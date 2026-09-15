NATO says jets shoot down drone over Lithuanian airspace

Two Italian Eurofighter jets deployed on a NATO air defense mission in Lithuania scrambled overnight and shot down a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace, a NATO official told Anadolu on Tuesday.

The operation was coordinated through NATO's Combined Air Operations Centre in Uedem, Germany, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Last night, two Italian Eurofighters deployed on NATO Air Defence mission at Siauliai, scrambled and shot down a drone over Lithuanian airspace ... Investigations are ongoing together with national authorities," the official said in a statement.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also confirmed the incident in a post on X, saying "a drone that just entered Lithuanian airspace was destroyed by NATO fighter jets."

Nauseda thanked NATO personnel for their "swift response," saying the readiness of the alliance was vital for the region as the war continues in Ukraine.





