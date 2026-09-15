Palestinian president arrives in Egypt for 2-day official visit

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for a two-day official visit to Egypt, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas was received at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk and several Egyptian and Palestinian officials.

He is scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments concerning the Palestinian cause as well as Arab and international issues of common interest.

The talks are also expected to address Egyptian-led efforts, in coordination with regional and international partners, to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and support the reconstruction of areas devastated by the ongoing war, Wafa said.

The visit comes as Cairo steps up diplomatic contacts over regional developments.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also in Cairo for talks with Sisi on Tuesday.

Abbas is also expected to meet Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy at the league's headquarters during his visit.

The Palestinian president is accompanied by Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh, Palestinian National Council Chairman Rawhi Fattouh, Fatah Central Committee member and intelligence chief Majed Faraj, and other officials.