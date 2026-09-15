Cuba blames US for ‘devastating humanitarian consequences’ on island nation

Cuba accused the US on Monday of causing "devastating humanitarian consequences" on the island nation through economic sanctions and pressure on its foreign trade.

"US threats, pressure and blackmail have interrupted Cuba's foreign trade, with devastating humanitarian consequences," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a statement.

Rodriguez also accused Washington of tightening its economic blockade through restrictions on energy supplies and secondary sanctions, which Cuban authorities say are worsening shortages of fuel, food and medicines.

The fuel shortages have contributed to prolonged power outages across the island and disrupted public transport, health care, agriculture and water distribution, making it increasingly difficult to maintain basic services.

Havana has also accused Washington of pressuring foreign companies that maintain economic ties with Cuba, saying the threat of secondary sanctions is further restricting the country's access to international trade.

Washington has defended its pressure campaign against Havana, saying it seeks to push the Cuban government toward political and economic changes.

Cuba rejects the policy and has repeatedly called for the lifting of US sanctions and the normalization of economic relations.

The latest accusations come as Cuba faces one of its worst economic and energy crises in decades, with the country struggling with fuel shortages, electricity blackouts and limited access to basic goods.

Cuban officials have sought greater international support to address the crisis and urged countries to oppose unilateral sanctions, which Havana says are worsening conditions for the population.

The US has maintained a broad economic embargo against Cuba for decades, although the scope and enforcement of Washington's policy have changed under different administrations.

Relations between Washington and Havana remain tense as the Cuban government warns that increased US pressure is adding to the hardships faced by the population.



