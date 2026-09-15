French president stresses need for alternative routes to Strait of Hormuz

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi as he arrives for a working lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 14, 2026. (REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated the need to establish alternative routes to the Strait of Hormuz for securing energy supplies.

"Securing our energy supplies by working toward de-escalation and developing alternative routes to the Strait of Hormuz means reducing pressure on prices at the pump," Macron said Monday on the US social media platform X.

His remarks came as he hosted Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi in Paris, underlining that his choice to visit France first as part of his European tour showed that they can play a "balancing role."

"Acting for the stability of the region means defending the interests of the French people ... Developing our defense and security cooperation with our partners means continuing together the relentless fight against terrorism," Macron noted.

He added that their diplomacy served the purpose of "protecting the purchasing power of the French people and ensuring their security."

Al-Zaidi began an official visit to France and Germany on Sunday, leading a high-level government delegation to bolster bilateral relations in various fields.

The Iraqi government announced that al-Zaidi would visit France and Germany for talks covering economic, investment, trade, energy, industrial and technological cooperation as well as political and security issues.

It said the tour aims to turn existing understandings into practical partnerships and attract further European investment to Iraq.