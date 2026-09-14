Mecca defense pact sends signal to Islamic world, says President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday that with the new Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, member countries Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan took a step to send a signal to the Islamic world.

Speaking at a special program with young people in the northern Turkish province of Samsun, Erdoğan said that the pact, signed last month, is leading to "positive developments."

"Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye came together and took a step. With this step, let us send a signal to the Islamic world. There are positive developments, and we will succeed in this," he said in remarks released Monday.

Erdoğan made the comments in response to a question about his long-standing call that "the world is bigger than five," referring to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, a body he has long criticized as unrepresentative and unfair.

He reiterated his call for reform of the international system, saying Türkiye would continue to advocate for "a fairer world."



'SERIOUS DIFFICULTIES' FACING ISLAMIC WORLD



Pointing to developments in the Strait of Hormuz and elsewhere in the Gulf, Erdoğan said the Islamic world is facing serious challenges.

"We are following what is happening in the Strait of Hormuz. And it is not only what is happening in the Strait of Hormuz; there are serious difficulties in many parts of the Gulf," he said.

"Türkiye says that we should overcome the difficulties facing the Islamic world as soon as possible. To overcome these, Türkiye has put its weight behind the region, is doing so, and will continue to do so," Erdoğan said.

"We cannot take this matter lightly, because expectations from Türkiye are high," he added.

The Turkish president also said Ankara had managed to keep the country safe from the conflicts and crises affecting the surrounding region.

"At a difficult time when our region is grappling with crises, wars and conflicts, we have kept our nation away from these dangers," Erdoğan said.

He added that Türkiye had achieved significant progress in multiple fields despite instability in the regions around it.



JULY'S NATO SUMMIT, UPCOMING UN CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE



Turning to the Ankara NATO summit this July, Erdoğan said Türkiye presented visiting leaders with weapons produced by state-owned defense manufacturer the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE).

"We wanted to present them with Türkiye's own products," he said, adding that the leaders were pleased with the gifts.

Erdoğan also said preparations are underway for the COP31 UN Climate Change Summit, which Türkiye is set to host in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

"We will, God willing, hold COP31 in Antalya. Preparations are underway," he said, adding that Türkiye has worked with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN to get ready.

Erdoğan said Türkiye's zero-waste initiative, spearheaded by first lady Emine Erdoğan, had also gained significant recognition within the UN system as an environmentally friendly measure.































