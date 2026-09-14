Trump says Iran wants deal with US 'quickly and badly'

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran wants to reach an agreement with Washington "quickly and badly," while saying he would decide whether the US engages with Tehran.

"The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage — The concept of which we are open to," he added.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US military targets across the region.

Washington and Tehran reached the Islamabad understanding in June with Pakistani and Qatari mediation, but its implementation later stalled amid disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US resumed military attacks on Iran in August, with Tehran responding by striking US military assets in several Arab countries aligned with Washington.