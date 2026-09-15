Azerbaijani president receives Turkish foreign minister

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the capital Baku.

According to a statement from the Azerbaijani presidency, Aliyev received Fidan, who arrived in Azerbaijan on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

Fidan conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Aliyev. The Azerbaijani president thanked him and asked Fidan to convey his greetings to Erdogan as well.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of the brotherly and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas and the further strengthening of cooperation based on the principle of "one nation, two states."

The officials highlighted the importance of cooperation in the energy sector and exchanged views on new routes to international markets in the field of alternative energy.

They also underscored the logistical importance of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, particularly their role as a key bridge between Europe and Asia, and stressed the importance of coordinating activities within international organizations.

The meeting also addressed the future of bilateral relations, regional issues, and other matters of mutual interest.