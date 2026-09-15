Saudi Arabia issues emergency alerts over ‘potential danger’ in Jeddah, Mecca, Taif

Saudi Arabia issued emergency alerts Tuesday warning of a "potential danger" in Jeddah, Mecca and Taif in the country's west, urging residents to seek shelter and follow official safety instructions.

The alerts were issued through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, according to the Saudi Civil Defense.

Authorities did not specify the nature of the potential danger.

Residents were urged to remain calm and immediately move to the nearest safe place, preferably inside a building or an interior room away from windows, and remain there until the danger passes.

The Civil Defense also advised people to stay away from open areas, windows, balconies and rooftops, while those outdoors were told to enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier.

Motorists receiving an alert were instructed to pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings, while the public was urged to avoid gatherings and dangerous areas and follow instructions through official channels.

The alerts come amid escalating clashes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi group, which has carried out a series of missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities and infrastructure in recent days. Saudi forces have responded with strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.