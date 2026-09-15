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News World Qatar warns against 'catastrophic' Bab al-Mandab closure

Qatar warns against 'catastrophic' Bab al-Mandab closure

Qatar warned Tuesday that any closure of the Bab al-Mandab waterway would have catastrophic global consequences, as the world is already grappling with disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

AFP WORLD
Published September 15,2026 02:24 PM
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QATAR WARNS AGAINST CATASTROPHIC BAB AL-MANDAB CLOSURE

Qatar on Tuesday warned of dire consequences if the vital Bab al-Mandab waterway were to close, after a months-long blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and recent Houthi gains on the Red Sea coast.

"The world is suffering enough with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, so we cannot also afford to add the Bab al-Mandab into that equation," Qatar foreign ministry official Ibrahim Al Hashmi told reporters.

He said a closure of the southern entrance to the Red Sea would be "catastrophic for the entire world. And we are already seeing the consequences... so Qatar is pushing for diplomacy, dialogue".