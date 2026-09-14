Pro-Palestinian activist sues Columbia University over 'systematic discrimination'

Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil (R) speaks during a press conference outside Columbia University, announcing he filed a federal lawsuit against the university, in New York, New York, USA, 14 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil announced Monday that he is suing Columbia University and one of its deans, accusing them of systematic discrimination against Palestinian students.

"Today, I'm filing a lawsuit against Columbia University and SIPA (School of International and Public Affairs) Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo for their gross and systematic discrimination against Palestinian students at Columbia," Khalil told a New York news conference.

He accused the university of creating an environment that intimidates Palestinian students, stressing that Columbia laid "the groundwork for my targeting by the Trump administration through its deliberate indifference and discrimination aimed at intimidating Palestinian students."

"For over two years, we pleaded with Columbia. Columbia did not care," he said, adding: "Our safety and well-being did not serve the ideological project its board of trustees was protecting, so they traded us away."

Stressing the need for the lawsuit, he said: "We are suing because no student, no student, regardless of their background, should ever have to go through the hell we went through over the past two years."

Khalil said the university banned Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, deployed surveillance mechanisms against students and faculty, and repeatedly called the New York Police Department onto campus.

"They launched a secretive, Gestapo-like office, the Office of Institutional Equity, that's only role is to harass me and other pro-Palestine students, to intimidate us not to speak out for Palestine," he said.

He also said the university hired private investigators who contacted him during class to question whether he had attended certain events.

Khalil said Columbia President Jennifer Mnookin "must do the right thing and end discrimination against Palestinian students and their allies."

"What we're asking for is very simple: equal treatment," he said.

Khalil, a lawful US resident and a former Columbia University graduate student, was detained in March 2025 without a warrant by immigration officers in New York City and transferred to a detention facility in Louisiana, where he was held for months.

In January, a US federal appeals court ruled that a judge had no jurisdiction to order his release.